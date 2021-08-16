The AM800 Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast as of 6 a.m.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Monday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 17.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 29.

Thursday: Sunny. High 30.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.