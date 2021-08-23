The AM800 Forecast for Monday August 23, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast as of 11 a.m.

Heat Warning in effect for:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

Heat and humidity expected to continue today and possibly into the middle of this week. Daytime maximum temperatures: 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 37 to 40. Nighttime minimum temperatures: near 21 degrees Celsius.

Monday: Mainly sunny. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Clearing this evening. Low 20.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.