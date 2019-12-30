The AM800 Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

The Environment Canada Forecast as of 6am...

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch

Monday: 60% chance of rain showers or drizzle changing to 60% chance of flurries or rain showers this afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 except 90 near Lake Erie early this morning. Temperature falling to +3°C this afternoon.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Low 0°C.

Tuesday: Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature steady near -1°C. Wind chill near -9°C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. High +1°C.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 6°C.

Friday: Periods of rain. High 6°C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High +2°C.