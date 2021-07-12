The AM800 Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:45 a.m.

Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 33.

Monday Night: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 20.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 25. Humidex 33.

Wednesday: Clearing. High 28.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.