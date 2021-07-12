The AM800 Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:45 a.m.
Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 33.
Monday Night: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 20.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 25. Humidex 33.
Wednesday: Clearing. High 28.
Thursday: Sunny. High 29.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.