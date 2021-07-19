The AM800 Forecast for Monday July 19, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5 a.m.

Monday: Mainly sunny. Hazy. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 7 or high.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Hazy. Low 17.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Hazy. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.