The AM800 Forecast for Monday July 19, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5 a.m.
Monday: Mainly sunny. Hazy. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 7 or high.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Hazy. Low 17.
Tuesday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Hazy. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.