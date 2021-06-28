The AM800 Forecast for Monday June 28, 2021

The Environment Canada Forecast as of 5:00 a.m.

Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 39. UV index 6 or high.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 20.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday: Showers. High 25.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.