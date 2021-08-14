The AM800 Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast as of 6:15 a.m.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday Night: A few clouds. Low 10.
Sunday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.
Monday: Sunny. High 26.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.