The AM800 Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast as of 6:15 a.m.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday Night: A few clouds. Low 10.

Sunday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday: Sunny. High 26.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.