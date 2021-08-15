The AM800 Forecast for Sunday August 15
Mainly sunny Sunday with a high of 25C or 28C with the humidex and a UV index of eight or very high.
A few clouds this afternoon getting cloudier after midnight with a Low of 14 C.
Mostly cloudy Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon — high of 24C or 30C with the Humidex.
Cloudy Monday night with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a low of 19C.
Tuesday, cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25C.