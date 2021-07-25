The AM800 Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast as of 6:30 a.m.
Sunday: Clearing this morning. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
Sunday Night: Clear. Low 18.
Monday: Sunny. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 29.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.