The AM800 Forecast for Thursday, April 29

Here is the Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 6:45 a.m.

Thursday: Rain. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 12.

Thursday Night: Rain ending early this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low plus 5.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 11.

Saturday: Sunny. High 17.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday: Periods of rain. High 21.

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 16.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.