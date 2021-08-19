The AM800 Forecast for Thursday August 19, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast as of 6:30 a.m.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 37. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 14.
Friday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 7 or high
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.