The AM800 Forecast for Thursday August 19, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast as of 6:30 a.m.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 37. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 14.

Friday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 7 or high

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.