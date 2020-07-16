The AM800 Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020

The Environment Canada Forecast as of 5 a.m.

Thursday: A few showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 21.

Friday: Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 32. Humidex 40

Saturday: Sunny. High 34.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33.

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.