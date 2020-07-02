The AM800 Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent...
A prolonged period of hot weather is expected Thursday afternoon through Sunday.
- Maximum temperatures today: 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (Humidex 37 to 39).
- Maximum temperatures Friday: 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (Humidex 39 to 41).
- Maximum temperatures Saturday: 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (Humidex 39 to 41).
- Maximum temperatures Sunday: 33 to 36 degrees Celsius (Humidex 39 to 42).
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 32. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low 21.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 33.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 32.