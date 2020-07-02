iHeartRadio
The AM800 Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent...

A prolonged period of hot weather is expected Thursday afternoon through Sunday. 

  • Maximum temperatures today: 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (Humidex 37 to 39).
  • Maximum temperatures Friday: 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (Humidex 39 to 41).
  • Maximum temperatures Saturday: 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (Humidex 39 to 41).
  • Maximum temperatures Sunday: 33 to 36 degrees Celsius (Humidex 39 to 42).

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 32. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 21.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 33.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 32.

