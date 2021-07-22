The AM800 Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 5 a.m.
Thursday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday Night: Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 5 or moderate
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.