The AM800 Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:45 a.m.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday Night: A few clouds. Low 16.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 34 UV index 9 or very high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.