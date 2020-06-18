The AM800 Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:45 a.m.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday Night: A few clouds. Low 16.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 34 UV index 9 or very high.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.