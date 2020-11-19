The AM800 Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:30 a.m.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 except gusting to 60 near Lake Erie. High 14.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 11.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 16.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 6.
Sunday: Periods of rain. High 9.
Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4