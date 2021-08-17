The AM800 Forecast for Tuesday August 17, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast as of 6 a.m.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 35
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.