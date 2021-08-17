The AM800 Forecast for Tuesday August 17, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast as of 6 a.m.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 35

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.