The AM800 Forecast for Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:50 a.m.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill -8.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Low plus 2.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 8.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Friday: Cloudy. High 6.

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 6.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 2.

Monday: Cloudy. High zero.