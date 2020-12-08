The AM800 Forecast for Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:50 a.m.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill -8.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Low plus 2.
Wednesday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 8.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
Friday: Cloudy. High 6.
Saturday: Periods of rain. High 6.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 2.
Monday: Cloudy. High zero.