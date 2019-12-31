The AM800 Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

The Environment Canada forecast as of 9:40am...

Tuesday: Flurries at times heavy. Wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 30 gusting to 60 near noon. Temperature steady near 0°C.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -2. Wind chill near -8°C.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High +1. Wind chill -8°C in the morning.

Thursday: Cloudy. High +5°C.

Friday: Periods of rain. High +6°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. High plus 1°C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. High 0°C.