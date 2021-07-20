The AM800 Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5 a.m.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

Possible high levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires. Smoke from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario has moved over southern Ontario. Elevated particulate matter levels and hazy conditions have been reported at several stations. Reduced visibility and deteriorating air quality are possible if the smoke descends to ground level.

Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Hazy. Wind becoming west 30 km/h near noon. High 29. Humidex 36.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Hazy this evening and after midnight. Low 16.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 29.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.