AM800 Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
The Environment Canada Forecast as of 5am...
Today: A few flurries ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Local amount 2 cm. High -4°C with the wind chill near -13°C.
Tonight: A few clouds. Low -13°C. Wind chill -12°C this evening and -18°C overnight.
Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning. High -1°C. Wind chill -19°C in the morning and -7°C in the afternoon.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. High +2°C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +2°C.
Saturday: Sunny. High +2°C.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +7°C.