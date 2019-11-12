AM800 Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The Environment Canada Forecast as of 5am...

Today: A few flurries ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Local amount 2 cm. High -4°C with the wind chill near -13°C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low -13°C. Wind chill -12°C this evening and -18°C overnight.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning. High -1°C. Wind chill -19°C in the morning and -7°C in the afternoon.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. High +2°C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +2°C.

Saturday: Sunny. High +2°C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +7°C.