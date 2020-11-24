The AM800 Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The Environment Canada Forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 5:50 a.m.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Tuesday Night: Periods of rain ending near midnight then cloudy. Low plus 3.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. High 7.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Friday: Cloudy. High 7.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.