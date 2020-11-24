The AM800 Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
The Environment Canada Forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 5:50 a.m.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. Periods of rain beginning this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.
Tuesday Night: Periods of rain ending near midnight then cloudy. Low plus 3.
Wednesday: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. High 7.
Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.
Friday: Cloudy. High 7.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.