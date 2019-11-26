The AM800 Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 5am...

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. High 10°C.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Wind gusting to 40 late this evening then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 before morning. Low 8°C.

Wednesday: Rain ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of rain showers changing to 40% chance of flurries or rain showers late in the afternoon. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 80 in the morning. High 12°C with temperature falling to +3°C in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny. High plus 2°C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1°C.

Saturday: Periods of snow or rain. High plus 2°C.

Sunday: Rain. High plus 4°C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries. High 0°C.