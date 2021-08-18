The AM800 Forecast for Wednesday August 18, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast as of 6 a.m.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Temperature steady near 23. Humidex 31. UV index 5 or moderate.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday: Sunny. High 29.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Monday: Sunny. High 28.