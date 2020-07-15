The AM800 Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5 a.m.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 32. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 23.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.

Friday: Sunny. High 32.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 33

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.