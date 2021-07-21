The AM800 Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 5 a.m.

Wednesday: Clearing late this morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low 12.

Thursday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.