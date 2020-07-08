The AM800 Forecast for Wednesday, July, 8

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

A prolonged period of hot weather will continue through the rest of this week. Daytime high temperatures in excess of 31 degrees Celsius, with humidex values near forty, are expected this week. Overnight lows near or in excess of 21 degrees Celsius are also expected through this period, providing little relief from the heat.

Wednesday: Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 34. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Risk of thunderstorms early this evening. Low 21

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 34. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 34.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.