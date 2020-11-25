The AM800 Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 5:15 a.m.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning again late this morning. High 9

Wednesday Night: Periods of rain ending before morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing before morning. Temperature steady near 9.

Thursday:Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Fog patches dissipating early in the morning. High 11.

Friday: Cloudy. High 7.

Saturday: Sunny. High 7.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.