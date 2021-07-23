The AM800 Forecast or Friday, July 23, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 5:10 a.m.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 30.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 19.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 29. Humidex 38.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 32.
Monday: Sunny. High 31.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.