The AM800 Forecast or Friday, July 23, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 5:10 a.m.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 30.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 19.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 29. Humidex 38.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Monday: Sunny. High 31.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.