The Angels said they won't trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated with a 1-hitter and a HR

DETROIT - Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season.

The playoff-contending team said Thursday it has decided not to deal the two-way superstar, just days before MLB's trade deadline.

It was welcome news in the Angels' clubhouse, and Ohtani celebrated with a gem.

He pitched the first complete game of his Major League Baseball career Thursday, spinning a one-hitter in a 6-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

The Angels shared their plans as they wrapped up a three-game series in Detroit with a doubleheader.

Ohtani will be a free agent this winter.