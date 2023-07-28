iHeartRadio
The Angels said they won't trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated with a 1-hitter and a HR


Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

DETROIT - Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season. 

The playoff-contending team said Thursday it has decided not to deal the two-way superstar, just days before MLB's trade deadline. 

It was welcome news in the Angels' clubhouse, and Ohtani celebrated with a gem. 

He pitched the first complete game of his Major League Baseball career Thursday, spinning a one-hitter in a 6-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. 

The Angels shared their plans as they wrapped up a three-game series in Detroit with a doubleheader. 

Ohtani will be a free agent this winter.

