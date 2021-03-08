The Average Price of a Home is on the Rise in Windsor-Essex

Listing are down in February and the average price of a home continues to rise in Windsor-Essex.

That's according to the latest numbers from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

Listings are down to 571 from 607 compared to February of last year with year-to-date listings down 7.7 percent in 2021.

Sales are up by 9.6 per cent last month with 479 homes sold compared to 437 in February of 2020.

Average sales are up 21.6 per cent to date with 917 homes sold compared to 754 at this point last year.

The price of a home in February of 2021 jumped by 24.8 per cent to $481,221 from $385,619 in 2020.

Year to date, the average cost of a home has risen 29 per cent to $492,988 from last years average of $382,116.