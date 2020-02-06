The Baconman is Running for a Seat on Windsor City Council

A familiar name has entered the race for an open seat on Windsor city council.

Ernie Lamont has filed his nomination papers to run in the Ward 7 byelection.

The seat was vacated when Irek Kusmierczyk was elected the Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh in the October federal election.

Lamont, known as The Baconman has run in several previous municipal elections, in both the race for mayor and a seat on council.

Lamont says he's outspoken and would provide the best representation at city hall.

"I want to do something for Ward 7 that no one else is going to do," he says "One of the things that I would really like to do is have bus shelters throughout Ward 7 complete and I would like to start a free bus service in Windsor."

The 73-year-old Lamont says he currently lives in Windsor's Ward 6.

"But it don't matter where you live at," he says. "The way I look at it, if the people in Ward 7, and the majority of people in Windsor know the Baconman, I'm very well known, I'm very outspoken and I know that if I'm allowed to represent Ward 7, they'll have the best representation at city hall."

A budget of $120,000 has been allocated to cover election costs — that money will come from reserves.

Lamont also feels Kusmierczyk should be paying for the city to hold the byelection.

"Irek should do the right thing and out of his $178,000 salary he gets in Ottawa, pay for the election," he says.

Former CAW National President Ken Lewenza is also thinking about running and is expected to announce his intentions by the end of the week.

The Ward 7 byelection is set for April 27th.