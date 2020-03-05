The Brier is Down to 8 Rinks

Canada's Kevin Koe and Ontario's John Epping posted victories Wednesday night to claim the last two spots in the championship round at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Koe defeated British Columbia's Steve Laycock 9-3 and Epping beat Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 11-8 to make the eight-team cut.

Records carry over into the championship round, which continues through Friday evening at the Leon's Centre. The top four teams from that round will qualify for the Page playoffs.

Koe (5-2) and Epping (4-3) joined Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen (6-1) and Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone (6-1) as the four teams to qualify out of Pool A.

McEwen beat New Brunswick's James Grattan 9-4 and Dunstone thumped Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 12-3.

Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson (5-2) and Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs (4-3) had afternoon wins to take the last two Pool B spots behind Alberta's Brendan Bottcher (7-0) and Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador (6-1).

with files from (The Canadian Press)