The Brooms Are Out in Komoka

The Leamington Flyers are looking to finish off their first round playoff series.

The Flyers head to Komoka Wednesday night, leading the best of seven series three games to none.

Head Coach Cam Crowder says his team has played well the the first three games.

"I think we've been really good defensively over the first three games," says Crowder. "For us, that's where it all starts so if we go into their building and play well defensively, I think we got a chance."

Crowder says his team is winning the special teams battle.

"I think our powerplay is 30 per cent and our penalty kill is over 90 so anytime you have a chance to be that successful in both powerplay and penalty kill you got a chance to win," says Crowder.

Leamington has outscored the Kings 15-2 in the first three games.

Puck drops at 7:45pm.

If necessary, game five will take place in Leamington Thursday night.