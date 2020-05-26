The Buck Stops With Me: Premier Reacts to Grim Report on Long-Term Care Homes

Troubling allegations at five long-term care homes in Ontario are being highlighted by a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) report .

Some of the allegations include rooming COVID-19 positive patients with uninfected ones, insect infestations and aggressive resident feeding that led to choking.

The report also highlights how staff were allegedly allowing COVID-19 patients to wander outside of their rooms, "significant" fecal contamination in resident rooms, cockroach infestations, residents not being bathed in weeks, and some crying out for help for more than two hours.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the report “deeply disturbing” and says there is no doubt more needs to be done for seniors in long-term care, and Ottawa will help.

Trudeau says the federal government sent the report to the Ontario Government over the weekend and when he read it, he was sad, shocked, disappointed and angry.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called in military assistance last month for five long-term care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ontario has seen more than 1,500 residents of long-term care die in COVID-19 outbreaks and six staff members.

The military have been deployed at the following long-term care homes in Ontario:

Orchard Villa - Pickering

Altamong Care Community - Scarborough

Eatonville - Etobicoke

Hawthrone Place - North York

Holland Christian Homes Grace Manor - Brampton

— With files from The Canadian Press