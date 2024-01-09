The Chippendales hit the stage at Caesars Windsor this March

A world-famous male revue show will be making its way to Caesars Windsor.

The Chippendales will be hitting the Colosseum stage on Thursday, March 28 for their tour.

Calling The Rio Hotel and Casino home for the past 21 years, The Chippendales have won the Best of Las Vegas award in Best Male Revue Show and Best Bachelorette Party categories for 11 consecutive years.

From dance routines to acrobatics, this performance is a mix of entertainment and sensuality. The show also features high-energy music and interactive elements that get audiences involved.

Whether fans are celebrating a special occasion or just looking for a fun night out with friends, this show is the perfect way to let loose and have fun.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m.