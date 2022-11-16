The Ciociaro Club donates meals to Ronald McDonald House Windsor

The Ciociaro Club has begun a new community initiative by donating meals to Ronald McDonald House Windsor.

On Tuesday, Southwestern Ontario’s premier banquet facility officially started the initiative.

The new initiative will see the club donate up to 25 meals per month to the Ronald McDonald House Windsor at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Anna Vozza, President of the Ciociaro Club, says the family decided to help this organization when her great-nephew, now 4-year-old Mario Vozza, stayed at the Ronald McDonald House Windsor when he was born as a premature baby.

Mario and his parents will be the ones to present the meals on behalf of the Ciociaro Club.

She says as president of the club, she wanted to give back to the community.

"I wanted to expand on the vision which was that the initial founding members on opening up, giving back to our Ciociaro family, but also our community. I want to represent them, their vision, how they were helped coming to this country, starting up a dream and starting up our Ciociaro house."

She says why they decided to give back to the Ronald McDonald House.

"I think that anybody having a child in the hospital has enough to worry and focus on, and just knowing that the meals are provided, it's a comfort."

She says she's excited about the initiative to help those who may need it.

"The more we can do for our community, it's just going to make it a better place for all of us. We've all been there where we've needed the hospital and comfort of others, and so the more we can do for one another I think this is promising. We're excited about our new initiative and we look forward to doing more with Windsor Regional Hospital."

The Ronald McDonald House Windsor first opened on May 6, 2016 as Canada's first Ronald McDonald House-within-a-Hospital inside the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

This home-away-from-home keeps families close to their seriously ill or injured child receiving care.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi