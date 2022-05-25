The City of Windsor and Motor City Credit Union partner up to upgrade trails

The City of Windsor and Motor City Credit Union have formed a partnership in support of the multi-used trails around the city.

For a 5 year commitment, worth $25,000, the city and Motor City will invest in maintaining and upgrading the trails for wider public use.

Two new signs, accented with solar lights, have been added to the 2.1 kilometre Clairview Bikeway Trail.

James Chacko, Executive Director of Parks and Facilities, explains what else has been added to the trails.

"They've also planted additional number of trees at each location, each one also has a beautiful marker commemorating it," he continued. "In addition to that, over the course of the next 5 years the sponsorship funding will help to maintain the trail that's going to be continuous crack-sealing, any patching, any sort of maintenance work, so certainly that helps."

CEO of Motor City Community Credit Union, Rob Griffith, says Motor City is focused on community health.

"It's an integral part of the trail system, and it connects where we are here all the way down to Wyandotte Street. At Motor City, we are focused on financial health, financial well-being, that's what we do. But this is for physical health, for physical well-being, and it's an important part of the community."

Griffith also explained how Motor City feels about joining the partnership.

"I grew up, not too far from here, so it's very very near and dear to our hearts on a personal level. And like I said, because it's an integral part of the trail, we said 5 years we want to commit to it to maintain it," he said.

With over 140 kilometres of trails in Windsor, the partnership with the city and Motor City Credit Union will help the community see more support for maintaining the trails, and adding to them.