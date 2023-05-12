The City of Windsor and Roseland conducting survey on the future of curling in Windsor-Essex

The City of Windsor and the Roseland Golf and Curling Club Board is looking for public input on the future of curling.

This survey being conducted is part of an ongoing review of the overall facility and includes questions about how long you've been curling, if you're in a league, and what amenities are most important to you.

The survey is available online until May 25. There will also be a public information centre on May 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roseland, located at 455 Kennedy Drive West.

In early April, the Future of Curling Windsor-Essex, a committee representing seven curling leagues at Roseland, was worried the city was planning to tear down the existing clubhouse facility at Roseland.

The chair of the Roseland Golf and Curling Club Board, Gary Kaschak, says he wants to see curling continue, but where it's played is the question, which is part of the reason the survey is being launched.

Kaschak, ward 8 city councillor and chair of the Roseland board, says they have done survey's on the usage of the golf and clubhouse facilities, but not the curling aspect.

"We've had curling at Roseland for almost 50 years, and there's a good chance that the Roseland clubhouse will be redeveloped and there will be a repurposing there. And we want to see if whether it's viable from pretty much a financial standpoint to keep Roseland Curling still in place, or to maybe repurpose it, re-imagine it somewhere else in the city."

Kaschak says the public information centre will be more in-depth than the survey.

"We're trying to get a feel of the curlers, what they would like to see as far as a clubhouse, do they want bar service? Do they want locker rooms? Do they want curling instruction, a curling pro-shop, different things like that. So, council will make a big decision eventually about the redevelopment of Roseland and we want to make sure we get it right."

He says he understands change is hard, but in this case it's necessary.

"Even the curlers know that the place is showing its age, it's a very expensive building to run from an electricity, and a heating and cooling aspect. The ice is still in pretty good shape, but we're running on old ice machines and boilers, and different things like that. So, I think the curling community sort of realizes there is a potential to move it."

The results from the survey and from the public information centre will be shared in an upcoming report to city council.

Kaschak says the report will help council decide what direction to go in, and whether they will just do renovations to the current site, tear it down, or relocate the curlers to one of the surplus ice pads in the city.

A previous community survey conducted in 2021 provided insights into the usage and perception of Roseland Golf and Curling Club but mainly focuses on golf and the clubhouse.

More information about the Roseland Golf and Curling Club can be found by clicking here.