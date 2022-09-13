The City of Windsor to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The City of Windsor has released the full details of the commemoration program to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Canada will mark the death with a national day of mourning on September 19. Ontario will not have provincial holiday Monday to mark the Queen’s death, according to Premier Doug Ford.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 and will be held at Westminster Abbey. The city, in partnership with Element Entertainment/NXT Level will host an outdoor public screening of the funeral at City Hall Square beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday. Residents are asked to bring their own lawn chair.

The city will also co-host a public memorial service for the Queen with All Saints' Anglican Church on Monday at 6 p.m. It has been a tradition for All Saints' to host a gathering at the passing of monarchs. This tradition will continue with a ceremony to include a procession, evening prayers, music and remarks. Audio and video from inside the church will be broadcast outside at City Hall Square.

Windsor residents and visitors have been invited to begin signing a book of condolences to honour the Queen. The book is set up in the lobby of City Hall, flanked by the Windsor Police Service Honour Guard, where it will remain until end of day on Monday. The signed pages will be bound and sent to the Governor General.

The City of Windsor is participating by lighting City Hall in purple for the duration of the mourning period. They will also hang commemorative street banners which will be installed between September 21 and 30. These banners will be placed on street posts along Riverside Drive between Ouellette Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, and in business improvement areas across the city including Sandwich Town, Wyandotte, Walkerville, Ottawa and Via Italia.

The Queen passed away on September 8.