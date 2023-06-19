iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

'The Flash' opens to $55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace


Ezra Miller in a scene from 'Justice League.' (Clay Enos / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via AP)

DC and Warner Bros.' long-in-the-works superhero movie "The Flash" opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. 

Though a fair amount of money by normal standards and enough to take first place, it's also muted by superhero standards. 

It was a crowded weekend at the multiplex. 

In addition to "The Flash" there was the new Pixar family film "Elemental," which got second place, and the horror-comedy "The Blackening." 

The only big win was Wes Anderson's starry "Asteroid City" which earned $720,000 from just six theaters.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE