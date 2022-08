The forecast for the Windsor-Essex region for the Civic holiday weekend:

today..sunny. high 29. humidex 33.

tonight..clear. low 16.

sunday..sunny. wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 30. humidex 34.

monday..sunny. high 31.

tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. high 30.

wednesday..sunny. high 35.