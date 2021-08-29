The forecast for Sunday, August 29th 2021

The forecast from the AM 800 wx centre:

A heat warning continues with hot and humid today and possibly into Monday.

Daytime maximum temperatures: 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 40 to 42 beginning again today.

Nighttime minimum temperatures: 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

today..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. wind becoming southwest gusting to 50 this morning. high 32. humidex 41.

tonight..showers ending near midnight then mainly cloudy. risk of a thunderstorm this evening. windy. low 23.

monday..mainly sunny. high 29. humidex 35.

tuesday..cloudy. high 25.

wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 25.