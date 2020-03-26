The forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020

Here's the forecast from Environment Canada:



Today..Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High of 16C or 61F.

Tonight..A few showers then mainly cloudy. Low of 4C or 39F.

Tomorrow..Mainly cloudy. High of 10C or 50F.

Saturday....Rain with a high of 16C or 61F.

Sunday....Showers with a high of 11C or 52F

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12C or 54F.





