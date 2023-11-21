The forecast for Tuesday November 21st, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Today..Rain. 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h this morning then light near noon. High 10.

Tonight..Rain ending early this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Wednesday..Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. Temperature steady near 7.

Thursday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Friday..A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.