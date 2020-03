The forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Here's the Environment Canada forecast:



Today...Mainly sunny with a high of 12C or 54F.

Tonight...Clear becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low of 4C or 39F.

Tomorrow...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low of 3C or 37F.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High of 11C or 52F.

Saturday...Periods of rain with a high of 12C or 54F.

Sunday. Periods of rain with a high of 11C or 52F.