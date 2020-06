The Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 15, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High 25C. Humidex 27C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 12C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28C. Humidex 30C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 12C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 30C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 14C.

Thursday..sunny. High 31C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 18C.

Friday..sunny. High 32C.

Friday night..clear. Low 20C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32C.