The Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 9, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
today..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 1C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6C.
Friday night..clear. Low -2C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.
Sunday..cloudy with 60 a per cent chance of showers. High 14C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8C.