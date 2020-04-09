The Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, April 9, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

today..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 1C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6C.

Friday night..clear. Low -2C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 12C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 a per cent chance of showers. High 14C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8C.