The Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 10C.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -4C. Wind chill -8C overnight.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 8C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.

Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 2C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15C.

Thursday night..showers. Low 12C.

Friday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 11C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -6C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

Saturday night..clear. Low -8C.