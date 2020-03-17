The Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 10C.
Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -4C. Wind chill -8C overnight.
Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 8C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.
Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 2C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15C.
Thursday night..showers. Low 12C.
Friday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 11C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -6C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.
Saturday night..clear. Low -8C.