The Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A heat warning is in effect

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 29C. Humidex 34C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 17C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 28C. Humidex 33C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 13C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 8C.

Sunday..sunny. High 17C.

Sunday night..clear. Low 8C.

Monday..sunny. High 22C.

